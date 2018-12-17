One person is dead and another person is seriously injured after a crash involving a car and a truck this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Woodstock Rd and Harmans Gorge Rd, Waimakariri, about 11.40am.

Initial reports indicated one person was critically injured, and another person was understood to be seriously injured, police said. Police later said one person had died.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

Advertisement

The road was expected to be closed for some time. Diversions were being put in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.