Two Lotto players from Waihi and Kerikeri have received early Christmas presents after each winning $500,000 in Saturday night's first division draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waihi and New World Kerikeri.

Powerball was not struck and has been rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $14 million.

Fourteen lucky Lotto players will also be unwrapping an early Christmas present after each winning $18,757 with Lotto Second Division.

Two lucky players from Wellington and Whakatane have extra reasons to celebrate after also winning Powerball's Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,173.

The Whakatane winner bought their ticket at Pak N Save Whakatane

In a written statement Lotto New Zealand's said its Christmas promotion was running until December 29.

All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought up to 7.30pm on December 29 go into the draw to win over 400 extra prizes, including $1 million cash, 10 Ford Mustangs and 400 prizes of $5,000 cash.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet.

It can also be checked online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.