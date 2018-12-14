EDITORIAL

Many a rugby fan would have woken yesterday to the news that Kendra Cocksedge had been named New Zealand's player of the year and said, "Who?" Few stars of women's rugby have yet become household names in a rugby-mad country. In time that will change, especially if the Black Ferns maintain the international record they have set this year.

NZ Rugby should be commended for the recognition it has given the women's game in its annual awards this time. Cocksedge is the first woman to receive the Kelvin R. Tremain award for overall player of the year, ahead of All Blacks Brodie Retallick, Codie Taylor and Richie Mounga.

Besides her award, the women's sevens were named team of the year, which was well deserved for its gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and winning the sevens' World Cup. The team has won five World Series titles and been on a 39-match winning streak.

Yet the players still struggle for television coverage and crowds at their games.

Cocksedge no doubt reflected the experience of all women players when she said she grew up watching the All Blacks and knew almost nothing of the Black Ferns. She hoped that the naming of a woman as player of the year can inspire young girls to "live the dream I get to live".

National representation has not sounded like a dream for women. Without the salaries the All Blacks earn, the Ferns have had to hold down regular jobs. But with recognition like this, their following should grow.