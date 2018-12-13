A 4-year-old girl has died following an incident involving a scrum machine at Manurewa Rugby Club.

Police report emergency services were called to the incident at 6.35pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

Victim Support is assisting the family of the deceased, who were present at the time of the incident.

Police have extended their "heartfelt condolences" to the family during this time.

President of the club Kere Maihi declined to speak to the Herald tonight, he is also the president for Counties Manukau Community Rugby.

In 2009, former All Black hooker Keven Mealamu's niece died after she was crushed by a scrum machine.

Speaking to the Herald on Sunday following the incident, Mealamu revealed the cushioned pads of the scrum machine had been removed from the steel-framed machine and it had been tipped up on an angle.

"I think some of the young teenage boys might have left the sports equipment standing up, which it shouldn't have been," he said at the time.

"I think she might have fallen under it, but there might have been some kids playing on the other side of it and maybe pushed it down.

"I think she passed almost instantly."

