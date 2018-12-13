Four people arrested over alleged drugging and sexual assaults of female patrons from an inner city Christchurch bar have vowed to fight the charges.

The four men – aged 25, 33, 34, and 36 and who have interim name suppression - entered not guilty pleas at Christchurch District Court this afternoon and elected trial by jury.

They will be back in court on March 13 for a Crown case review hearing.

The charges came after police investigated more than 27 complaints from women who claimed their drinks were spiked at Mama Hooch on Christchurch's Colombo St. Some of the women alleged that they were taken elsewhere in the city and sexually assaulted.

The 25-year-old is charged with sexual violation and stupefying.

The 36-year-old faces charges of supplying the Class B drug MDMA (ecstasy), stupefying and sexual violation.

The 34-year-old man is charged with sexually violating the same woman, while the 33-year-old is charged with supply of ecstasy, stupefying, sexual violation, and making an intimate visual recording.