New Zealand's suppression laws have been labelled "nonsense" by a National MP after Google emailed out the name of the man accused of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane.

The tech giant's email was sent to anyone signed up to its "what's trending in New Zealand" email.

The generic no-reply email, viewed by the Herald, names the accused in its subject heading.

"[Accused] was trending on Google yesterday. (New Zealand)," the email reads.

More than 100,000 searches of the 26-year-old's name were also made, according to the email.

The Silicon Valley company's online publicly available analytics also showed the accused's name was the second-most searched item in New Zealand on Monday with over 50,000 searches.

Related Google searches automatically provided by Google also included; "[Accused] New Zealand", "Grace Millane's [alleged] killer" and "Grace Millane murder accused".

On Tuesday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the online environment had evolved since Parliament last looked at suppression laws, but she had no plans to look at changing them.

But this morning at Parliament's justice select committee, National MP Nick Smith grilled the heads of the Justice Ministry about name suppression laws.

Smith said the current system was "a nonsense" given the Google alerts, and asked questions about the 20-working day interim suppression which is granted on appeal when name suppression is refused.

"The 20-day suppression order appeal mechanism is not just. Are you reconsidering [changing it] or is the Justice Ministry pretty sure there isn't a problem?" Smith asked.

He said defence lawyers have told him it was much better for their clients to simply lodge an appeal to delay the name becoming public for effectively a month, even if there are no substantial grounds for name suppression.

"It's much better for the defendant to have their name disclosed a significant period after an awful tragedy, such as in the Millane case," Smith said.

Ministry Deputy Secretary Rajesh Chhana said name suppression was looked at a few years ago, but there was no active review at it at the moment.

The man accused of Millane's murder applied for interim name suppression when he appeared in the Auckland District Court for his first appearance on Monday following his arrest.

Despite Judge Evangelos Thomas refusing to grant the application, the man's lawyer, Ian Brookie, indicated he would appeal the decision to the High Court - invoking the automatic 20 working days order.

As of yesterday, no formal appeal has been received by the High Court.

Millane was murdered on the weekend of her 22nd birthday, just a day after she arrived in Auckland as part of a one-year solo OE.

She had landed in New Zealand 10 days earlier and had been travelling around the North Island before settling in Auckland for a visit.

Her body has been returned to her family and they are in the process of taking her home to Essex in England during the next few days.

Google is not the only internet behemoth disseminating and allowing the accused's name to be published.

searches on social media platforms Twitter and Facebook show hundreds of posts, comments hashtags and photos of the accused.

Twitter's search function automatically completes the accused's full name when simply typing the first letter of his name.

A Herald investigation earlier this year found some high-profile New Zealand court cases were having suppressed details published on Google.

The Herald has approached Google for comment on the Grace Millane case, however, it earlier said it was "not in the business of censoring news".

Several British news media organisations have also published the accused's name.

Auckland University law professor Dr Bill Hodge told Newstalk ZB's Larry Williams this week the breaches by overseas websites was just one of the issues of modern media.

"The law is applicable, it's just not enforceable. The Attorney-General will not be going off to the Queen's bench in London to prosecute the Daily Mail for publishing a name and they don't really have a presence here that can be prosecuted," he said.

"We've had these issues with trans-jurisdictional websites publishing things sort of

worldwide even though they are banned in the jurisdiction of source and it's just one of the issues of modern media and websites and international press."

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, the police officer in charge of the Grace Millane investigation, also warned Kiwi social media users this week.

"We would like to remind the public that whilst we appreciate the public feeling around this case, it is an offence to breach a court order such as a name suppression, and this includes naming someone who has name suppression on social media."

Justice Minister Andrew Little also rebuked UK media for naming the murder accused, warning their actions risk jeopardising a fair trial, which could heap more misery on the grieving Millane family.