When asked by the two men that kidnapped him how much money he had in his bank account, a 19-year-old complainant said he had $30.

The complainant was in the front passenger's seat of his own car, which Jordan Leslie Davies and a co-offender had used in the kidnapping.

Davies punched the complainant in the back of the head from a rear seat and then he felt what he believed was the barrel of a gun placed up against him.

The complainant said he actually had $900 as Davies' co-offender was speeding towards Whanganui city, catching the attention of a police patrol unit.

Police pursued the vehicle, but lost sight of it. They located it again speeding along SH3 towards Palmerston North, before turning and accelerating down Concord Line.

In Whanganui District Court, Judge Philip Crayton said the road is narrow and windy.

"The driving of [the co-offender] was in significant excessive speed and it led to him losing control, crashing through a fence, down a hill and coming to rest within a paddock.

"The police stopped, they saw a person leaving the vehicle. That was plainly Davies."

Davies was drunk. Earlier that night he assaulted his partner following an argument before meeting with the co-offender at an unnamed business.

The complainant exited his place of work to find the defendants waiting for him when he approached his car. He had not met them previously.

The judge said they had no right to be there.

"It is a secure carpark and when the complainant was approached, the defendants demanded that he hand over his money, cellphone and car keys.

"When the complainant reached into his pocket to get his car keys he was punched twice to the right side of the head by Mr Davies."

The complainant handed over his cellphone and key. He was instructed to get into his car which he did through the driver's door before being told to get in the passenger's seat.

"The complainant was asked for directions as to getting out of the carpark and they were given by the complainant," Judge Crayton said.

"The complainant was told that they had a gun and if he was lying, he would be killed."

Davies pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm and male assaults female in Whanganui District Court.

It was confirmed during proceedings that there was no firearm present at the time of the offending.

Judge Crayton sentenced Davies to three years and 10 months' imprisonment, remitted his $538.71 worth of fines and ordered reparation of $200.

The crash had physical and financial repercussions.

"The complainant suffered physical injuries, a small graze and swelling to the right eyebrow and tenderness to his right cheek inside of his head," Judge Crayton said.

"He lost his vehicle. Insurance paid $7100, but there was a $400 excess. This was a vehicle which was, for him at his age and in his circumstances, his pride and joy."

In crashing, the vehicle took out 65 metres of wire, batten fencing and 12 concrete posts doing damage in excess of $2400.

The judge said the incident had taken a significant emotional toll on the complainant.

"Those threats and actions have left him scared and avoiding circumstances where he may be alone at night. He has moved out of the Whanganui area, that has provided some reassurance.

"Undoubtedly, the long-term effect of the 'what ifs' and the fear of how this could have turned out will and would take a long time for him to recover from."