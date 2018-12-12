A teenage girl is in a critical condition in Auckland's Starship Hospital after a two-car collision on the Awhitu Peninsula west of the Manukau Harbour.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said it sent two helicopters to the accident on Awhitu Road at 3.51pm and 4pm yesterday.

One flew a female patient in her teens in a critical condition with multiple injuries to Starship.

The other flew a male patient, who had been trapped in one of the vehicles, to Middlemore Hospital. A St John spokeswoman said he was in a serious condition.

St John was called at 3/39pm and sent four ambulances as well as the two helicopters.

Police were advised about 3.45pm. Diversions were put in place and the Serious Crash Unit was notified.

One of the two vehicles damaged in the crash at Awhitu. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
Jerimaiah Haimona King posted on a Waiuku Facebook page at about 7pm last night saying the road was still closed off: "A vehicle accident has happened in Awhitu somewhere and the road is closed off from the intersection of the Marae."

A 27-year-old woman, Madeleine Nadine Higginson, died in another crash on Awhitu Rd last year.

