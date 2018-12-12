The detective in charge of the Grace Millane investigation has thanked her family for the "faith and trust" they put in the police team.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard told a public vigil in Auckland last night that Police Commissioner Mike Bush sent his condolences to the family.

"I'd like to thank the Millane family - David, Gill, Michael, Declan, as well as Martin, David's brother - for the faith and trust that they put in us," he said.

"They have been extremely dignified in a situation that is unthinkable for most of us."

Beard thanked the police investigators in his team for their long hours, hard work and determination, and the experts who supported the team.

"While the investigation is ongoing, our aim from the beginning was always to find Grace," he said.

He thanked members of the public - "and even from within the Police" - who sent messages of support to the team.

Large crowds gathered for two vigils last night in St Patrick's Square and in Federal St, where Grace Millane was last seen alive leaving Sky City on December 1.

Her body was found in the Waitakere Ranges last Sunday and a 26-year-old man, who has interim name suppression,, has been charged with her murder.

Mark Longley, the father of Emily Longley who was killed in England in 2011, told the vigil at St Patrick's Square that Grace Millane's story really resonated with him.

"I sat all day trying to think of what to say but I couldn't find the words," he said.

"I felt for her father who made the long journey over here hoping it was all a misunderstanding and Grace had been found."

Longley said around 105 women had been killed by their partner in the years between his daughter's death and Millane's.

"The next victim is out there ... and we're going to get 14 women murdered next year.

"I've heard a lot of men say they're not the problem, but you can be part of the solution," he said.

Singer Lizzie Marvelly led a crowd of 1000 singing the hymn Amazing Grace at the Federal St event, saying she chose it not only for the reference in the title but because she thinks it's a song which helps people to heal.

"It's a very emotional but uplifting song and I really wanted to be able to share with the audience a song that would give a chance to grieve but leave us uplifted," she said.

"We've had a lot to be ashamed about in the last week but I was proud to see so many Kiwis out there remembering Grace."