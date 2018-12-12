A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Sandringham yesterday morning.

Operation Epopeus was launched after police located the body of a man, aged in his 50s, at a residential property on Calgary St, in the Auckland suburb, around 7am.

A scene examination has continued today and police staff remain at the property.

A post-mortem examination has taken place today and the formal identification of the deceased is being completed.

Auckland City Police Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said police are still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

"We are following lines of inquiries and working hard to identify anyone responsible to ensure they are held to account," he said.

"We want to hear from anyone who has any information at all which may assist our investigation.

"Finally we also want to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Calgary St before 7am on Tuesday morning."

Police have a dedicated 0800 number set up for enquiries in relation to the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information should call 0800 EPOPEUS (0800 3767387) or email OpEPOPEUS@police.govt.nz, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.