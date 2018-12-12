New Zealanders will turn out to vigils hosted throughout the country tonight to remember and express grief towards the alleged murder of Grace Millane.

The British backpacker went missing earlier this month, sparking a major police operation which concluded with her body being found in the Waitakere Ranges on Sunday.

Groups and organisations throughout New Zealand have planned vigils in the memory of Millane, who's death has rocked much of country.

Millane was visiting New Zealand as part of a year-long overseas experience before she went missing.

Following an Auckland Police investigation, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with her murder.

The man fronted the Auckland District Court on Monday and was given interim name suppression.

Josh Lewis, a close family friend of Grace Millane's, lights a birthday cake in her honour at last night's Queenstown vigil.

In Auckland, the White Ribbon group are hosting a vigil at St Patrick's Square at 6pm. Also in Auckland, another vigil will start at 7pm nearby on Federal St.

White Ribbon said it was a chance for New Zealanders to stand together and make a moment to say "time's up on violence".

Elsewhere, in the country's capital of Wellington, another vigil is being held in Civic Square at 7.30pm.

"Many of our gut reactions are to want to say this isn't New Zealand, this isn't us," the Wellington vigil organisers wrote.

"And to some degree it isn't - travelling women don't often get murdered here - but New Zealand women do, most often in their homes.

"We can hold both these things as important as part of the vigil."

Vigils are also being held in Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin tonight at 7pm.

Nationwide vigils for Grace Millane:

• 6pm Auckland, St Patrick's Square, off Wyndham St

• 7pm Auckland, Federal St

• 7pm New Plymouth, Puki Ariki Landing

• 7pm Wellington, Civic Square

• 7pm Nelson, 1903 Square

• 7pm Christchurch, Cathedral Square

• 7pm Dunedin, Octagon