One person has been injured in a house fire in Napier.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance confirmed one person was taken to Hawke's Bay hospital in a serious condition.

A spokesperson for the Fire Service confirmed they were called to an address on Rutherford Street in Marewa just after 11am.

The fire, which broke out in the kitchen, took 20 minutes to contain.

The Fire Service is investigating the cause of the fire.