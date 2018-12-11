The remnants of a tropical cyclone nearing Australia will hit New Zealand just days before Christmas, WeatherWatch warns.

Cyclone Owen has reformed and may grow into a severe Category 3 storm before heading down the eastern coastline of Australia and into the Tasman Sea area.

However, the forecaster says it will weaken as it crosses the Tasman, turning into a trough bringing rain, particularly in the west of the country.

WeatherWatch said the storm may retain enough energy to stay a tropical cyclone.

"Either way, it looks like a rainmaker more than a wind maker.

"As for New Zealand, the remnants of Owen do look as though they may hit our shores in about 10 days time but at this stage it may have completely fallen apart by then. As we said a few weeks ago, Owen is worth monitoring as it has the potential to reform but currently it does not pose a direct threat to New Zealand," WeatherWatch said.

Meanwhile, MetService has issued severe thunderstorm warning today for Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taupō, Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Manawatu, saying the bad weather could develop this afternoon and early evening.

Downpours of between 25mm and 40mm per hour are expected, which could cause surface or flash flooding, and lead to slips and hazardous driving conditions.

MetService said unpredictable showery weather was set to hover over the country for the rest of the week, before the sun is finally expected to put on a show on Sunday.

It means people everywhere other than Southland and Otago should continue to keep an umbrella handy until the weekend.

Northlanders will likely be the unluckiest lot, with a trough from the west due to land on Saturday dropping heavy rain.

Most of the country will continue to experience rain today right through until Friday.

Given the intermittent nature of showers, it was hard to predict who would be most affected.

However, towns from Hamilton and further north, along with the East Coast, will be looking skyward with trepidation today.

The low will gradually weaken throughout the week, with the weekend currently looking "okay", MetService said.

Those not affected by showers will continue to experience cloudy yet stable weather.

Your weather

Whangārei: Morning cloud, then increasing fine spells. Chance afternoon shower. Light winds.

High 24C Low 14C

Auckland: Morning cloud, then increasing fine spells. Chance afternoon shower. Sea breezes.

High 23C Low 15C

Hamilton: Cloudy periods with a few morning showers, then becoming fine in the afternoon. Light winds.

High 23C Low 12C

Tauranga: Showers, possibly thundery with hail from afternoon. Light winds.

High 21C Low 15C

Whanganui: Morning cloud and a few showers, then becoming fine. Light winds.

High 21C Low 13C

Napier: Cloudy. A few showers, possibly thundery with hail evening. Light winds.

High 22C Low 14C

Wellington: Morning cloud and a few showers, then becoming fine. Northerlies turning southerly evening.

High 21C Low 13C

Christchurch: Cloudy, with rain or drizzle at times. Easterlies.

High 17C Low 12C

Dunedin: Cloudy with possible morning drizzle, then fine breaks and chance shower. Easterlies.

High 15C Low 12C