Traffic on State Highway 1 near Brynderwyn in Northland has ground to a halt after a truck caught fire on the road.

Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky from the truck, with Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews in attendance.

A section of bush above the truck also appears to be on fire.

A member of the public said traffic has stopped in both directions on the road and two fire engines are on site.

The truck is parked on the road and is blocking lanes to the southern end of the Brunderwyn hill, prior to the SH12 turnoff.

Emergency services are on-site and are working to set up detours to avoid the incident, the NZ Transport Agencey reports.

Motorists are being told to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.