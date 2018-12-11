Auckland City Police are still working to understand the circumstances surrounding the death of a middle-aged man who was discovered this morning.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said formal identification is set to be completed and Auckland City Police are not in a position to name the man.

The man, aged in his 50s, was found dead at a property in Sandringham this morning, Pascoe said.

"A scene examination is continuing this afternoon at the property on Calgary Rd," he said.

"Police are working to ascertain what has taken place and investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, which is still being treated as unexplained at this stage."

The death has been referred to the Coroner and Pascoe is urging anyone with information to step forward and contact the police.

"Police want to hear from anyone who has information or witnessed suspicious activity in the area overnight," he said.

"Anyone with information can contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."