A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found unconscious with serious wounds in Flat Bush last night.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua of Counties Manukau CIB said police had arrested a male following the death of a 34-year-old female in Flat Bush last night.

Shortly after 10pm, police were called to an address following reports that a female was attacked.

Police found the woman unconscious with a number of serious wounds.

Advertisement

She was transported to Middlemore Hospital but died from her injuries.

​​

While officers were at the scene, a man contacted police alleging he was the offender.

He was located by police in Botany and brought back to Manukau Police station.

Detective Inspector Va'aelua said the alleged offender was known to the victim and police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and a scene examination would continue today.

A post-mortem examination would also take place today.

A 33-year-old man is appearing in Manukau District Court this morning charged with murder.