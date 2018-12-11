TVNZ has delayed a new murder series due to apparent similarities to the recent killing of British backpacker, Grace Millane.

Millane's body was found in the Waitakere Ranges on Sunday. The 21-year-old arrived in New Zealand just days before her disappearance on December 1.

The show Find My Killer which stars break out Hawke's Bay actor Taine Rutherford, follows the disappearance and slaying of 17-year old Mia Bryant, and the use of social media in solving the case.

A TVNZ crime series starring Hawke's Bay actor Taine Rutherford has been delayed due to plot similarities to the killing of British backpacker Grace Millane. Photo Supplied

TVNZ told Hawke's Bay Today, it had decided to postpone the broadcast.

Advertisement

"The decision was made in light of recent events and we intend to air the programme at a later date which will be determined next year, but we don't wish to elaborate further at this stage," a spokesperson said.



The premier was due to air on TVNZ On Demand this coming Monday.

Millane case has sent the country into collective mourning, with outpourings of love and support for her and her family on social media, with #herlightourlove trending on twitter.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed the case during her weekly post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, her voice cracking as she apologised to the family.

"Your daughter should have been safe here, and she wasn't, and I'm sorry for that."

Vigils are being held in memory of Millane, and other victims of violence in New Zealand.

Rose Olliver, who has organised a vigil for victims of violence following the death of Grace Millane. Photo / Paul Taylor

In Napier, people are meeting in Clive Square just before 6pm tomorrow and walking to up Emmerson Street to the Sound Shell.

Organiser of the event, Rose Olliver , said holding a vigil was a way for Napier to show solidarity and support for victims of violence.

She said she thought the Millane case was felt so keenly across New Zealand because many people could see themselves reflected in Grace.

"You think, well, I'm on Tinder, I travel by myself, I walk at night by myself to my car, something like that could happen."

She said others would be watching the case and thinking of the safety of their children, friends, and family members.

She said she felt especially upset about the case as she lived in Auckland until recently.

"I'm pretty upset about everything that happened to Grace and obviously there's been other incidents of abuse."

"I just think whether it's a guy or a girl it needs to stop."

Vigils are happening across much of the country, including Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown, Christchurch, Dunedin, New Plymouth and Mt Maunganui.