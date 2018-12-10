Te Anga Pāua o Āotearoa last week hosted the inaugural National Kapa Haka Festival for people with intellectual disabilities.

Fifteen teams from around the country performed in Hamilton, showcasing the talents of those supported by Idea Services.

Violet Kingi from Ngā Taonga o te Puna (Southeast Auckland). Photo / Cornege Photography

IHC, which through Idea Services supports adults with intellectual disabilities to live in their own homes and be part of their local communities, said being involved in kapa haka created a sense of identity, and a connection to their whānau, hapū, iwi and marae.

As well as the cultural benefits, kapa haka improved motor skills through actions and choreography as well as mathematics through counting and following beats.

