The identities of two of three people accused of an Auckland teen's brutal murder can now be revealed.

The Herald can now name Ashley Winter, also known as Toko Shane Rei Winter, and Kerry Te Amo as those charged with murdering 17-year-old Demetrius Pairama.

Te Amo, 25, no longer sought interim name suppression, while Winter, 28, was declined continued name suppression by the High Court last month and today indicated she will no longer seek to take her case to remain anonymous to the Court of Appeal.

Suppression had been previously granted because of health, safety and security concerns.

Pairama's body was found in a vacant Housing New Zealand property on Buckland Rd on July 8 in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere.

An autopsy revealed the former Northland College student died the day before.

Further details of Pairama's alleged murder remain suppressed.

The Herald earlier revealed a 16-year-old woman was also charged over Pairama's death and appeared in the Youth Court at Manukau in August.

Today, a brief hearing for the trio's case was held in the High Court at Auckland.

As with previous hearings, several of Pairama's family and friends filled the courtroom's public gallery.

Past appearences where Winter has been brought into the dock has seen anger and obscenities bandied about the courtroom.

Demetrius Pairama loved kapa haka, singing and arts and crafts, her family said. Photo / Supplied

Pairama's aunt, Christine Peterson Whiu, earlier told the Herald her niece was a "quiet, go-with-the-flow young girl" who loved kapa haka, singing and arts and crafts.

"She was very creative but mostly she loved her whānau,'' she said.

"Through some people's eyes, she was different - and this would determine the way they acted towards her, which was very sad.

"She is a beautiful person whose soul matched her. She will be really missed by many of our whānau."

The three accused are due to go to trial next September.