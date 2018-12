Three occupants of a Taupō house made it out after the building went up in flames this morning.

Firefighters were attending the "well involved" fire in Hatepe Ave, and more crews were still responding.

Fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said there had initially been reports of people inside the house but all three people had made it out safely.

Firefighters were still fighting the blaze.

Underdown said there had been "multiple calls" reporting the fire.

