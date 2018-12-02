

Five masked burglars smashed through the front window of a Whangārei motorbike business, loaded five bikes worth about $65,000 on to a stolen truck and drove off.

Whangārei police Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said the burglary happened about about 3.40am today.

Officers have located the stolen truck in a Raumanga street and discovered two other stolen cars nearby which have all been seized and will undergo forensic testing.

However, none of the five bikes - four new and one second hand - have been recovered. Each of the bikes were valued between $12,000 and $13,000.

Yamaha Motorcycles on Port Rd was open for business today and repairs were being done to the front window.

Police would be looking through security footage as part of the investigation.

Dickson said anyone who might know where the bikes were or anything about the burglary should contact police on 09 4304500 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.