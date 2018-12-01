A car has crashed into a Chinese takeaway in Hamilton this morning.

The crash occurred just before 11.35am on the corner of Heaphy Tce and Clarkin Rd in Fairfield.

A fire communications shift manager said fire crew were assisting police and St John with one patient and the crash did not appear to be serious.

Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess said the crash appeared to be accidental and one person was in a moderate condition.

Two fire trucks were called to the incident, but one had already left the scene.