A man wanted by police took refuge on a roof for seven hours in an attempt to escape arrest.

Police said they were called to a Weymouth home about 10am because of reports that a man had climbed on to a roof on Domain Rd.

Neighbour Greg Jones said the man had run through the back of his property this morning and tried to hide in his garden shed, before climbing his fence and climbing on to the roof of the neighbour's house.

"He's been up there ever since."

Advertisement

The man was acting erratically and appeared to be pulling parts of the roof and chimney off, he said.

Jones said it was not the man's house. The owners were home but had been told to stay in the house by police.

He said eight police officers and a fire engine attended the incident. They eventually used a cherry-picker to get him down.

Police said they took a man into custody about 5pm.