A police officer was last night hospitalised in Napier, after being assaulted while attending a public argument.

The officer was assaulted around 11pm last night, while responding to an argument on the corner of Taradale Rd and Trinity Cres in the suburb of Pirimai.

Four people have been arrested in relation to the incident, police said in a statement.

The officer was taken to hospital with moderate injuries and is now recovering at home.