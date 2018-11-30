A Kāpiti woman has put half of her house up for sale, after a year of personal turmoil that has left her needing money without the hassle of moving.

Sioux Harlen is hoping someone will purchase half of her home for $200,000, and buy out her husband's share in the property after their 30-year marriage broke up this year.

She says she's already had "a lot" of interest in the rear section of her 1975 house in Waikanae, north of Wellington, after listing the property on a whim.

"I haven't had an agent, I've just put it out to the universe and see what happens," Harlen said.

She says the response from the market has been "very positive" but admitted some prospective buyers that have got in touch have been "a bit crazy".

"One guy wanted to buy the whole house for 200K," Harlen said of one opportunistic buyer.

Harlen said she just couldn't face the process of selling her whole house, and downsizing to a smaller property, given other stresses in her life.

"I work three days a week. I work in rest home care. I have really bad arthritis in my feet, and I'm due to have an operation and I'm going to have to take a year off work," Harlen said.

"I have a daughter who unfortunately is on methamphetamine and I have lost both my grandchildren, and the thought of having to move with everything else to deal with really is tough at the moment."

Harlen said her husband "won't come to the party" on fixing up the property, and it would be too much effort to get the entire property ready for sale.

"It's just put in the too hard basket at the moment," Harlen said.

"I can't afford to finish it so I just thought why don't I give someone else an opportunity as well.

"I don't really want to go out into the renting market it's too tough, and especially in Waikanae the rents are outrageous. I've got three cats, I don't want to leave my house."

Harlen said her ideal cohabitant would be a cat-loving man.

"I probably ideally want a male, there's a man shed out there, and a man garage. Someone that I could fit in with, working and independent."

If that right person, or investor, can be found, Harlen said a contract would be written up and through a lawyer the $200,000 would be paid to her husband.