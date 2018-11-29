In Auckland CBD, Lime e-scooters have become a massive fad, however Wellingtonians seem to have a new mode of transport trending in their city.

Yesterday afternoon, Wellington resident Kenzi Pigman spotted a cyclist wearing a bizarre costume riding along Taranaki St in the Wellington CBD.

In the hilarious video, posted on a community page, the cyclist is seen wearing some sort animal costume.

The cyclist is wearing a sign saying "stoat", - a short-tailed weasel, clarifying the bizarre costume. Photo / Kenzi Pigman

Is it a dog? Is it a mouse?

With further inspection, the cyclist is also wearing a sign saying "stoat", - a short-tailed weasel, clarifying the bizarre costume.

Pigman seems to be a bit confused about the whole ordeal saying "What?" as the cyclist rides passed her.

This hilarious footage comes after another cyclist was spotted down the same street wearing a box over himself.

Kiwis on Pigman's video were getting excited that a "bike challenge" may be brewing in Wellington.

"Everyone's getting so creative these days.. First a box now an animal! I'm excited to see what tomorrow brings," one commented

Another chimed in saying: "I love when people try to one up the box biker."

"Now! Do not ride on the back of Bike Box Guy's fame!," another joked.

The fist cyclist was seen covered by a cardboard box that was the full length of the bike.

The genius cyclist has been spotted numerous times with the large box, sending Wellington social media users into a frenzy.

Hilarious footage has emerged of an ingenius Wellington cyclist riding along Taranaki St while wearing a bizarre DIY raincoat on Monday. Photo / Facebook

Wellingtonians joked, saying "Maybe I'll do this instead of finding a flat, looks much cheaper" and "when you can't afford public transport".

Others suggested the raincoat hack was "Kiwi ingenuity at its finest" while another person said "it's great to see the Onzo concept really taking off".

"Box man" spoke to Stuff on Wednesday revealing why he wore a box through the city.

"It was getting pretty late and I had to get back home to my kids but I had this giant box and I kinda wanted to take it home for the kids to play in, and it was raining," he said.

"I had no way of getting it back so I sort of looked at the box and I looked at my bike and I thought, whoa, they are the same size."

- additional reporting by Heath Moore