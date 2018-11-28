Police say they are holding off releasing the name of the woman killed in Ngakuru on Monday.

The 50-year-old woman died at house in the small farming community south of Rotorua on Monday.

A man has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Rotorua District Court on December 14. He has interim name suppression.

Police said today given there were suppression orders in place, they would not release the name of the woman who died.

Police were called to the Ngakuru property at 7.15am on Monday.

Police have confirmed the arrested man was involved in a crash with a logging truck on Monday at 7.30am on State Highway 30 at Horohoro, a few kilometres from where the woman was found dead.

They said no further details would be released about the homicide investigation.