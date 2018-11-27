Police have confirmed a man charged with the murder of a woman in Ngakuru yesterday morning was also involved in a crash with a logging truck nearby on the same morning.

A 50-year-old woman was killed in the small farming community south of Rotorua and police were called to the property at 7.15am.

At 7.30am, police were called to a crash on State Highway 30, between the intersections of Nicholson Rd and Yak Rd, at Horohoro.

Police said at the time a truck and logging truck collided but despite both vehicles being badly damaged, no one was hurt.

There was a lot of debris on the road and it was blocked while emergency services cleared the scene.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed today the arrested man was involved in the crash.

Photo / Googlmaps
