A man with links to New Zealand died in a "horrific" double killing in Samoa last week, the Samoa Police Service reports.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called when two dead men, aged 69 and 42, were found in an open outdoor kitchen area at Leulumoega-uta, in the northwest of Upolu, on Friday.

"The two deceased were identified as, a male 69 years of Leulumoega uta/Lufilufi and New Zealand and his son-in-law, 42 years, of Savaia Lefaga and Leulumoega uta," Samoa Police said on Facebook.

26th November 2018 SAMOA POLICE WEEKLY UPDATE Our update provides a summary of matters of public interest reported to... Posted by Samoa Police Service on Sunday, 25 November 2018

"Evidence of alcohol was also found at the site with the bodies in badly slayed conditions.

Advertisement

"Due to the horrific scene, a search was immediately executed to locate a third person who was believed to be at the site."

The CID found and arrested a 24-year-old man on Friday evening. He has since been charged with murder.

The man, of Falefa, has been remanded in custody until a court hearing on December 10.