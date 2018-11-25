Labour MP Louisa Wall is standing by comments that TERFs - or anyone who doesn't support the rights of trans-women - should not be allowed at the Pride Parade.

Wall, who is openly gay and an advocate for LGBTIQ rights, used strong language against Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists while speaking last week during a private Pride hui.

"The whole gender identity issue, and trans-exclusion, is huge ... None of us want to see the exclusion of our trans-sisters," Wall said in her speech.

"My whole thing is that I don't want any f****** TERFs at the Pride Parade."

Wall was secretly recorded and the audio has been uploaded to the Speak Up For Women website, who called it "hate speech".

"We demand that our MPs promote respectful dialogue on women's legitimate concerns with proposed changes to the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationship Registration Act," a post on the website said.

"The word 'terf' is hate speech used to belittle and threaten anyone who rejects the premises or conclusions of transgender ideology. It is used to dehumanise and incite violence. New Zealand deserves better."

Speak Up For Women says the Births, Death, Marriages, and Relationships Bill, which would make it easier for trans-people to change the gender on their birth certificates, could be abused - and not just by trans-people.

Wall did not know she was being recorded, but later stood by her comments.

"Our trans-whānau are five times more likely to self harm and attempt suicide. Groups that seek to further marginalise and question their right to exist need to be condemned," she told the Herald.

She said it was discrimination for any group to oppose trans-women from self-identifying and changing their births certificates via statutory declaration.

"Trans-exclusionary sentiments are a form of discrimination. And I have a responsibility to highlight that it is anti-human rights and anti-women's rights.

"Individuals and groups with these discriminatory beliefs should not be able to participate in a Pride Parade."

The National Council of Women of New Zealand and Gender Equal NZ have also thrown their support behind the rights of transgender women, saying that trans-women's rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights.

In her speech, Wall also thanked the Pride board and its chair Cissy Rock for listening to the community before banning uniformed police from the parade.

"Historically, as a community, we know we've had an issue with police. There issues are not discrete."

But she also praised the police for the work they were doing to diversify the force.

"The police are doing an amazing job at diversifying. They won a diversity award this year. Police have had a 35 per cent increase in applications [from women], 45 per cent increase in Maori, 17 per cent in Pacific, 63 per cent in Asian New Zealanders wanting to join the police.

"Police are exemplifying at the moment diversity and inclusion, and that's the irony in this decision [to ban uniformed police]."

Wall said rolling the board over the decision to ban uniformed police was not the way forward.

"We all need to just take a big deep breath and focus on what Pride is all about.

"Our trans-whanau do not experience life like we do. We have to fight and support their rights and ability to speak up."