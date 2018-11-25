Don't panic New Zealand if you got a random text from Civil Defence - it's not the end of the world yet, they're just retesting their mobile alert system.

A new Emergency Mobile Alert system is being tested by the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management following a botched test last year.

The system is designed to send an alert to cellphone owners nationwide in the event of a disaster, but last year only around one-third of cellphones received the text.

This year's test ran at 6:15pm and is thought to have an improved reach due to people upgrading their own phone models.

Last year's test flopped when Vodafone customers received test alerts between 1.30am and 2am on October 4.

Many took to social media to vent about having their sleep interrupted multiple times by repeated texts.

Vodafone huffed in a statement to media: "It is important to clarify the Ministry takes full responsibility for sending this error text.

"It was accidentally initiated by one of the Ministry's overseas technology suppliers, and not Vodafone or any of the other ISPs involved in the project."

Civil Defence comms manager Anthony Frith told the Herald this morning there's "no chance" of that happening again.

"That was when the system was still in the hands of the Dutch provider [one2many] that created it," Frith says.

Civil Defence now has direct control of alerts, Frith says. He points out that a test in November last year went smoothly.

Strictly speaking, Emergency Mobile Alerts are not txt messages. They use their own dedicated bandwidth, so they are not affected by any congestion on Spark, Vodafone or 2degrees' networks.