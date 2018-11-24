A man is in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital after a brawl in a hotel near Taranaki.

The fight happened at the White Hart Hotel in Hawera just before 10.30pm last night.

A police spokesperson said it appeared the fight involved three men.

"Two men sustained injuries, one serious.

"The seriously injured man was initially transported to New Plymouth Base Hospital and was then airlifted to Wellington Hospital for further monitoring."

The incident happened in Hawera, in the Taranaki region. Photo / Google Maps

He remained in a serious condition.

The man who sustained less serious injuries did not wish to have medical attention, and declined to give police a formal statement.

The spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Police would be speaking to witnesses and the third man allegedly involved in the fight, as part of those inquiries.