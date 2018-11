A tramper has died on the Tongariro Crossing this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the man died near the Red Crater after a medical event.

Red Crater on Mt Tongariro. Photo / File

The body has been removed from the mountain by rescue helicopter and ambulance and Land Search and Rescue were involved in the operation.

The police spokeswoman said police received a call at 8.40am and a personal locator beacon had been activated on the mountain.

