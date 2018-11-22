Police have laid charges after a car was spotted doing dangerous burnouts outside Waikato Hospital before it narrowly avoided a crash with an off-duty police officer.

A police spokeswomen said they received multiple calls of concern from the public after a car was spotted doing burnouts in a Waikato Hospital driveway about 6pm yesterday.

Police allege the Mitsubishi Lancer crashed into another vehicle on hospital grounds.

An off-duty police officer was called in to respond to the incident, and narrowly avoided a crash with the car.

The police spokeswoman said the vehicle was located a short time afterwards near Garden Place and the man was arrested.

A 45-year-old Melville man has been charged with dangerous driving and sustained loss of traction.

