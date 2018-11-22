A Hawke's Bay man is looking for answers from police after they apparently lost his car.

Jamie Paget had lent his younger brother the 1996 Ford Fairmont on the evening of November 8, when he was allegedly involved in a minor incident and charged with drink-driving.

It is understood he mounted a roundabout on Longlands Rd and emergency services were called to extinguish a small shrub fire caused by the incident.

Officers at the scene told the 21-year-old they would impound the vehicle, and gave him a document confirming this. He is now before the courts.

Jamie Paget's 1996 Ford Fairmont has been allegedly lost by police, after his brother was charged with drink driving. Photo / Supplied

But more than two weeks after the incident, no one is able to locate the vehicle.

"I am disappointed in the attitude of police and believe someone should have taken this more seriously."

Last Thursday, Paget went to Hastings Police Station to ask if he could get some belongings from his car.

He was given his keys and informed police did not have the vehicle and that police did not have the vehicle impounded.

"I have called all local towing and impound yards and none claim to have my vehicle," Paget said.

"One towing company claimed to have moved it 3m at the instruction of police because it was a hazard where it was. I have since reported the vehicle stolen."

He has since made a formal complaint due to the situation and what he believes has been a "lack of care" from police officers dealing with the case.

Jamie Paget has made a complaint about police allegedly loosing his vehicle and says this document proves they did impound it. Photo / Supplied

"The officer in the Hastings Police station who I spoke to did not even get off his chair and come to the counter when I went in there. After telling me that police did not have my vehicle and it was not impounded he said it was probably stolen and laughed."

"I have called police several times over this matter which has never resulted in anyone contacting me back."

Paget believes there was about $600 worth of clothing, shoes and other belonging in the car.

He bought the car for just over $2000 earlier this year "with the intent of making some money from it".

He has had to borrow money from his mother to fix another car of his.

Paget said he would like the police to compensate him with the value of the car.

The NZ Police Conduct Association said "the reasonable thing for police to have done when/if they changed their minds about impounding the vehicle would have been to notify the vehicle owner and correct their own paperwork".

Hawke's Bay Area Commander Inspector Dave Greig said the vehicle was not impounded, although police staff at the scene did indicate to the driver that it would be.

"When it was determined the vehicle did not need to be impounded, it was moved to a safer location off the road as it was a hazard to other road users."

"The vehicle was subsequently reported stolen, as it was not where it had been left."

Paget's complaint was referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority and police were continuing to make inquiries in relation to locating the vehicle.