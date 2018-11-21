A bomb scare temporarily forced part of the Waitakere Police Station to be evacuated this evening after the discovery of a suspicious-looking substance.

The bomb squad was called to the station on Buscomb Ave in Henderson shortly before 5pm today after an officer raised the alarm.

A routine check of a vehicle impounded at the station saw the officer find a suspicious looking-substance in the car which raised red flags.

A police spokeswoman said the officer raised the alarm and the bomb squad was contacted to investigate.

She said the the bomb squad searched the car and the substance was found to be benign.

Only part of the police station was evacuated but since the substance was found not to be dangerous everything has returned to normal, the spokeswoman said.