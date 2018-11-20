Mike Jaspers, the Prime Minister's strategic communications chief adviser, has resigned from the role and leaves on Friday.

Jaspers, who was previously Jacinda Ardern's chief press secretary, moved sideways into the more backroom role earlier this year and was replaced by former Greens chief strategist and communications director Andrew Campbell.

Jaspers' departure comes a week after one of Ardern's three other press secretaries, former journalist Julie Jacobson, also left.

Jacobson, who worked for Labour in opposition, left in 2016 but returned when the party formed the coalition Government after the election last year.

Comment is being sought from the Prime Minister's office on the resignations.

Jaspers was taken on in late 2016 under former leader Andrew Little but stayed on after Ardern became leader during the election campaign and was appointed her chief press secretary afterwards.

A former TVNZ journalist, Jaspers worked for former Labour finance minister Sir Michael Cullen in the last Labour government and managed media relations for NZ Rugby prior to that.