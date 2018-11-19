A 19-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, among other charges, after a fatal car crash in Christchurch.

The driver has also been charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury, failing to stop for police and three counts of recklessly causing injury.

Alexia Noble-Hazelwood, 18, was killed when the car she was in smashed into a school building on Gloucester St, in Christchurch, late on Friday night.

It had earlier been involved in a police pursuit which was abandoned just minutes before the crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.15pm.

Three other people in the car were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The 19-year-old is understood to have handed himself in yesterday. He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson, of the Christchurch CIB, acknowledged that the death was one of two in the city on the same day.

Noble-Hazelwood was one of 10 people to have died on the roads since last Friday morning.

"Police would like to reiterate our plea to drivers and passengers to buckle up and drive safely - being properly restrained significantly reduces your chance of death or serious injury in a crash," Johnson said.

The family of Noble-Hazelwood has paid tribute to a beloved daughter and cherished sister, who also leaves behind a twin brother.

A Givealittle page has been set up by friends to help the family pay for the young woman's funeral which will be held on Thursday.