Gangs have been blamed for two shorts fired in the Hawke's Bay earlier in the week and police say such actions will not be tolerated.

Four people have been arrested after reports of shots being fired in Wairoa on Tuesday.

Two shots were fired on McLean St about 11pm on November 13.

Police today searched two properties with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Three men, one in his 20s and the other two aged 24 and 28, were arrested and charged with offences including assault with a weapon, wilful damage, aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

They were due to appear in court tomorrow - two in Gisborne District Court and one in Hastings District Court.

The fourth man, aged 23, was arrested on Tuesday night for possession of offensive weapons.

Wairoa CIB Sergeant James Keene said the incident and a number of events prior have been linked to gangs.

"Gangs carrying out such violent acts in our town will not be tolerated," he said.

"The community deserves to be safe and feel safe at all times."

During the searches, police located and seized a shotgun.

Contact Wairoa Police on (06) 838 8345 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have any information about the incident.