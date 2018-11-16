Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today, details of the biggest cocaine bust in New Zealand history, a classroom fire injures two schoolboys, and the Kiwi actor trying to address plastic pollution. Hosted by Juliette Sivertsen.

Police and Customs have revealed details of the biggest cocaine bust in New Zealand history.

They've found more than 190kg of cocaine, found in a container of bananas.

The cocaine had an estimated harm value of more than $235 million and would have had a street value of $28m to $36m.

Police and Customs intercepted the haul in a container on a ship from Panama, which were stored in five duffel bags hidden on top of banana boxes.

The drugs were intercepted in August this year, however a 41-year-old has only just been arrested in Sydney.

Two schoolboys have been injured in a classroom fire on Auckland's North Shore.

It happened at Pinehurst Primary School, just as school was getting out this afternoon after 3pm.

Fire and Emergency says the fire was thought to have involved perspex.

A teenager is planning to lay a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority, over the handling of a rape allegation.

Police dropped the case against two men accused of raping the teenager, despite text messages showing she begged friends for help.

The messages have been revealed in a Herald investigation by reporter Kirsty Johnston, showing the 18-year-old asking a friend to call for a taxi, saying she didn't think she was safe.

Many of the messages sent over the four hours are unreadable - which the Dunedin girl says was because she was too drunk to text or move properly, and therefore was also unable to consent to sex.

Other messages included "Please come help. Please. Please. Please."

Police say their handling of the case was thorough and robust, and their decision not to proceed with prosecution - on the basis of a lack of evidence - was the correct one.

Rolling strikes by primary school teachers and principals have concluded in Wellington today.

Thousands turned out for rallies around the region wearing yellow and black to show unity.

NZEI president Lynda Stuart says in a couple of weeks, members will take part in an electronic ballot to vote on whether to accept the latest offer from the Ministry of Education.



Wellington's mayor addressed a crowd of teachers in Civic Square.

Justin Lester says teachers hold our children's future in their hands.

Some commemorate WWI crosses at Auckland Domain have been swiped.

More than 18,000 white crosses were set up to represent every New Zealander who died in World War I.

The organisers of the Fields of Remembrance exhibition at Auckland Domain have encouraged relatives to take home the crosses bearing the name of family members in the final days of the month-long event.

But Aucklander Tim Carter, whose great uncle died in the war, said he discovered someone had beaten him to it.

He said a friend had rung him and told him the cross bearing his great uncle's name had gone.

Good news for Kiwi drivers, with Waitomo Petroleum service stations dropping fuel prices to $2 a litre for unleaded 91 petrol for a week.

Premium 95 is about $2.10 for the next week.

However, in Auckland there is an additional price due to the regional fuel tax leaving fuel prices

It's still cheaper than Gull prices spotted across West Auckland yesterday, where the petrol stations were selling 91 for $2.11 per litre.

It's the first time since August that petrol prices have been lower than $2 a litre for 91.

The Automobile Association's Petrolwatch spokesman Mark Stockdale has described it as fantastic for motorists - and a smart move by the fuel company.

Another development in an ongoing police investigation is raising alarm bells.

Canterbury University professor Anne Marie Brady has been experiencing suspicious burglaries at her home and office since exposing China's influence in New Zealand.

Earlier this week, Brady also discovered the front tyres of her car had been deliberately tampered with, after taking her vehicle in for a service.

Herald investigations reporter Matt Nippert says the latest incidents have led detectives offshore, with inquiries raising questions over a possible intelligence operation.

The Prime Minister's being diplomatic ahead of this weekend's APEC summit in Papua New Guinea.

It's the first time a Pacific country has hosted the annual conference, but there are concerns it could bring more harm than good to the island nation.

But Jacinda Ardern says it's up to the host how they run the conference.

She says there is an opportunity to discuss issues affecting countries in our region.

After more than six months at sea, a trans-Pacific voyage has returned home.

Campaigners sailed from California to Auckland, collecting data on plastics in the Pacific ocean.

Kiwi actor Phil Somerville, who leads the group Eat Less Plastic, says plastic was found in 98 per cent of water samples, hundreds of miles from land.

Somerville says the plastic we throw in the bin, and often recycle, ends up on the beaches and waterways of Pacific islands.

He says our ocean is "very sick", and he's trying to inspire action in the younger generation.

Air New Zealand has unveiled its new short haul aircraft

The Airbus A321neo will start commercial services next Friday on the trans-Tasman market.

The new aircraft have new Android-based inflight entertainment systems in every seat, complete with fast chargers, more space in overhead bins and middle seats that were wider by 3cm.

The airline's chief revenue officer Cam Wallace says the stretched plane, with 214 seats - 46 more than an earlier version - was ideal for that market and the Pacific, where there are 240 flights a week.

A rally of redheads at Wellington's bucket fountain today.

The first ever NZ Irish Festival is taking place across Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch this weekend.

60 events are being held across the three cities, which included a Ginger Gathering in the capital today.

Festival director Gerry Paul says Ireland has one of the highest percentages of redheads in the world.

The festival's timed to coincide with Sunday's rugby match between the All Blacks and Ireland in Dublin.

