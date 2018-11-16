Two Year 8 schoolboys are being treated for burns after a small fire broke out in a school classroom on Auckland's North Shore.

The fire happened in a classroom at Pinehurst School in Albany.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Colin Underdown said they sent two fire trucks to the scene shortly after 3pm.

The fire was thought to have involved perspex, he said.

Pinehust School executive principal Alex Reed confirmed there had been an incident.

"There was a small fire in a Year 8 technology lesson," he said.

"Two boys received fairly small burns on their arms and legs."

He said one boy had burns on one arm and one leg while the other was only burnt on one leg.

Emergency services were called and Reed said the boys were "well looked after" by paramedics.

They had been taken to North Shore Hospital.

Reed said it was a "very unfortunate" incident.

"I know the boys are going to be ok," he said.

"We want to make sure these things don't happen again in the future."

Police released a statement soon after Reed spoke to NZME.

They confirmed they attended the incident at 3.10pm.

"At this stage it appears the incident occurred during an experiment involving a plastic pipe," said a spokesperson.

"Two students are being treated for minor to moderate injuries to their legs and are being transported to North Shore Hospital.

"There are no further details on this stage."