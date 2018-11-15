A middle-aged man has died in a suspected drowning at Māori Bay in Auckland.

A police spokesman said first aid was carried out on the victim but sadly the man could not be revived.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were called to the incident at 1.17pm involving a man in his 50s.

Emergency services are still at the scene.

Māori Bay is just south of Muriwai Beach where a West Auckland couple slipped into rough waters and drowned earlier this year.

Former refugee couple Kay Dah Ukay, 48, and his wife Mu Thu Pa, 50, drowned on July 16.

The pair were survived by nine children.