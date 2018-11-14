A Manurewa community leader says residents should not be scared despite two shootings and another fatal incident in South Auckland in the past 36 hours.

The community is being asked to support each other after a man was critically injured early this morning in Manurewa when he was shot at a Gibbs Rd address.

The overnight incident followed the death of a 56-year-old man in Manurewa yesterday.

A 57-year-old woman, known to the man, was arrested in relation to the death.

Also yesterday police arrested and charged a man in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of a male in Ōtara on Tuesday night.

This morning an armed police officer was stationed at the address on Gibbs Road in Manurewa. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police were called to a property in Zelda Ave in the suburb of Ōtara about 10pm on Tuesday, following reports of a firearm being discharged.

Police say this morning's shooting is unrelated to Tuesday's fatal shooting in Ōtara.

Manurewa Local Board deputy chairman and chair of Manurewa Marae, Rangi McLean, said he heard about the Gibbs Rd incident this morning.

"We in South Auckland here are better than that. In Manurewa, we haven't had this kind of activity in a while. It's sad to see it happen.

"It seems these have come out of the blue, Manurewa has not been exposed to this kind of activity in a long while now. The last I can recall is at Randwick Park which was a while ago."

He referenced Navtej Singh, 30, who died in Middlemore Hospital 24 hours after being shot by armed robbers at his liquor store in the Randwick Park area of Manurewa June 2008.

"I know that of the two in Manurewa, one [this morning] was a domestic violence situation.

"The other one happened near our marae in Manurewa and I know that one in Otara, certainly the Zelda Ave one, is drug-related."

However, there was no reason for the community to feel unsafe, he said.

"One thing we can do is rally around our community. Support our families that are in this situation.

"I have the feeling once we rally around and start supporting each other and with the help of our organisations that we will all pull through this."