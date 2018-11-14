Auckland Council is looking to crack down on e-scooter safety with the hopes of introducing a speed limit, helmets and police enforcement.

Addressing media today, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said council did not want to be "the fun police" but wanted to keep people safe.

Goff announced today that council would be starting a safety campaign around appropriate use of e-scooters, as well as making a submission to Government around enforcing stricter safety measures.

"At the moment I am working with Auckland Transport and the first thing I think is a matter of common sense is, you might be able physically to ride the scooter at 25km/h on the footpath – but that is just not on," he said.

Advertisement

"I think there has to be a speed limit and we are looking at the initial idea of a speed limit of around 10km/h but we will listen to public feedback on that.

"Secondly, the police have enforcement powers for reckless and dangerous behavior and I want to talk to the police about using those powers where people are seen acting in that way. They need to crack down on that.

Phil Goff hopes to introduce a speed limit for e-scooters. Photo / Greg Bowker

"The third thing is around the use of helmets. People have different ideas about that but what we have at the moment is a glaring inconsistency.

"If I am riding my electric bike I am required to wear a helmet, but if I am going faster on a scooter I am not. Central government has that jurisdiction and they have to work through those particular issues."