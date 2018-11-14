The teenager killed when she was hit by a train in Upper Hutt this morning was Heretaunga College student Kayla Thompson-Toomer.

In a statement on Facebook, principal Bruce Hart said it saddened him and the school to report Thompson-Toomer as the person who was struck by the train.

"Our love and support is being extended to Kayla's family," Hart said.

"My thanks to the many people who came in today to support our students and staff.

"It is at times like this that you realise what a wonderfully supportive community Heretaunga College is a part of."

Thompson-Toomer was struck by a train near Wallaceville Station, Upper Hutt, shortly after 11am today.

Services were suspended between Trentham and Upper Hutt after the incident which occurred around 200m south of the station.

Train services in the area were temporarily replaced by buses before services resumed on the Hutt Valley line around 1pm.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit would investigate the incident.

Heretaunga College would continue to operate as normal but was offering support to any students who required it through their counsellors, Hart said.

"We are also being assisted by counsellors from other schools.

"If you as a family need support then the school is happy to assist. Please contact the school office."

Hart said there was no point in speculating on the cause of the incident and said the Coroner would determine the outcome in due time.