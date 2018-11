A man accused of being party to a murder in Lower Hutt can now be named.

Jake Bou-Dine Keepa, 26, applied for name suppression in relation to his alleged role in the murder of Faapaia Fonoilaepa, but that was declined earlier this week.

Fonoilaepa was fatally stabbed in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taita on September 14.

Warren Leonard Pay, 51, was charged with murdering the 29-year-old, while Keepa is charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder.