A representative for primary teachers has revealed his organisation didn't call off planned strikes because the venues for union meetings were already booked.

The New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa's lead negotiator, Liam Rutherford, explained to Newstalk ZB why the pay offer it received on Thursday wasn't enough to avert next week's action.

Rutherford said the offer came through too late.

"We didn't consider calling off the strike because we've got venues booked around country," Rutherford told Newstalk ZB's Weekend Collective.

Advertisement

Rutherford said the union had been "really flexible", but when you already have so many meeting venues booked, a half day to consider an offer is not enough.

Principals and teachers will be rallying on more than 100 street corners in Auckland at 7.30am tomorrow, and having mass meetings to consider options later in the morning.

Other regions will follow through the week.