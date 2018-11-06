A man who sustained critical injuries when a car and bus collided near Kingston last week has died.

One man was killed at the scene in the crash between a car and a bus on State Highway 6 about 7.20am on Thursday.

Acting Inspector Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, confirmed this morning the second man had died in hospital and the crash was now a double fatality.

St John said at the time the crash also left ten people injured.

Dinnissen said the man who died at the scene is understood to be American, while the other deceased man also comes from overseas but his nationality has not been confirmed.

The pair were believed to have met while traveling in New Zealand.

Neither has been named.

No one else involved in the crash sustained life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated and police would like to speak to any witnesses.

The crash near Kingston has fanned safety concerns regarding the tourist highway heading into the busy summer season.

The Otago Daily Times understands the driver of the car was passing a truck when the collision occurred.

It was the second fatal crash involving a car and tourist bus in the area in just over two weeks.