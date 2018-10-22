A man has been arrested after police were called to a West Coast property following reports of family harm and a gun being fired.
Police were called to a family harm matter yesterday afternoon at Totara Flat, where it was reported that a man was armed and discharging a weapon.
Police, along with the Armed Offenders Squad, attended and cordons were put in place, which closed State Highway 7.
Following work from the negotiation team the matter was resolved and a 27-year-old man was taken into custody.
The man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm, discharging a firearm, being intoxicated in charge of a firearm and speaking threateningly.
He is due to appear in Greymouth District Court today.