A man has been arrested after police were called to a West Coast property following reports of family harm and a gun being fired.

Police were called to a family harm matter yesterday afternoon at Totara Flat, where it was reported that a man was armed and discharging a weapon.

Police, along with the Armed Offenders Squad, attended and cordons were put in place, which closed State Highway 7.

Following work from the negotiation team the matter was resolved and a 27-year-old man was taken into custody.

The man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm, discharging a firearm, being intoxicated in charge of a firearm and speaking threateningly.

He is due to appear in Greymouth District Court today.