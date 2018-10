A two-year-old child has drowned at a residential address in Waipukurau, Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services attended the scene on Tavistock Rd just before 3pm where it is reported the toddler drowned in a swimming pool.

"Our thoughts are with them at this sad time," she said.

The spokesperson said Victim Support is offering the family assistance. The death will be referred to the Coroner.